Vijayawada: TS HC Judge visits Durga temple

Vijayawada: Telangana High Court judge CV Bhaskar Reddy worshipped Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri.

He along with his family visited Durga Temple and offered special pujas to the goddess on Sunday. The temple authorities gave him a warm welcome as per tradition.

Later, he was offered Vedasirvachanam and Prasadams by the temple authorities. Trust Board members Budda Rambabu and others graced their presence and welcomed the justice.

Meanwhile, Warangal West MLA Vijaya Bhaskar also visited the temple and had the darshan of the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga.

Prior to this, he donated Rs 1 lakh to Annadanam Trust. He handed over the amount to Trust Board member Budda Rambabu.