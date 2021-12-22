Vijayawada: VIT-AP University signs MoU with ISDC, UK

Vijayawada: VIT-AP School of Business signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) of United Kingdom at VIT-AP University here on Wednesday.

Varsity Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy, after signing the MoU with ISDC, said the MoU was aimed at imparting skills and capabilities to students.

ISDC, a Skill Development Company, having expertise in professional and vocational education was associating with VIT-AP School of Business to promote and deliver business analytics to all BBA students, which was endorsed by IoA (Institute of Analytics) of UK professional body for Data Science and Analytics. "Further ISDC Diploma in Business Analytics will be awarded to students along with their BBA from VIT-AP University. VIT-AP School of Business also had MoUs with Alphabeta of the USA, Digital scholar and MasterMinds CA Academy," he added.

Head of the Strategic Relations, ISDC, Shone Babu informed that they offer specialised training on Statistics with R, Python programming, SQL, SaS and Tableau, Machine Learning and AI, Social Media Analytics, Natural Language Processing, Big Data Analytics.

With this collaboration VIT-AP University can conduct free webinar/workshop, faculty development programme, short term training programmes (STTP), training-cum-internship programme, career builder programmes in association with ICDS, he added.

Registrar Dr CLV Sivakumar, ISDC Regional Manager Akhil Agarwal, VIT-AP School of Business Associate Dean Dr Raghavendra, Associate Professor Dr Vikas Mehra, varsity faculty and staff witnessed the MoU ceremony.