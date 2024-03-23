Vijayawada: World Water Day celebrated

Vijayawada : Principal Dr Sr Rekha of Maris Stella College flagged off a rally taken out in connection with the World Water Day celebrations here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, she advised students to be a part of community development especially in preserving water resources.

The department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the college organised an awareness programme on World Water Day. The World Water Day is observed every year on March 22 due to the initiative taken by the United Nations in 1992. It focuses on the importance of water resources and their use.

The principal advised the students that they should be aware of sustainable water resources and effective use of freshwater. She said that it is high time that we focused our attention on the global water crisis and raise awareness of the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water.

Dr Lakshmana Swamy, Head of Agriculture and Rural Development, explained the need for sustainable water resources. The theme “Leveraging water for Peace” stressed on the importance of youth role. The faculty of Agriculture and Rural development and students were present.