Vijayawada: YSRCP condemns 'malicious propaganda' on fitment

Vijayawada: Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh lashed out at Opposition chief N Chandrababu Naidu and a section of media for taking up a "malicious propaganda" against the state regarding fitment to government employees.

Speaking to media at party central office at Tadepalli on Tuesday, the MLA said the state government was committed to the welfare of the government employees and thus had given 23 per cent fitment as against the Central government's 14 per cent despite financial constraints due to Covid pandemic.

He said the employees' unions welcomed the state government's decision and it was only Naidu and a section of media that were creating chaos in this regard.

Ramesh said Naidu and a section of media have been shedding crocodile tears and trying to provoke village / ward secretariat employees against the government for their vested interests and added that those employees won't fall for Naidu's 'false' propaganda.

He slammed Naidu for blaming the state government for rise in prices of essential commodities and said the prices were hiked due to increase in fuel prices and questioned why TDP is not questioning Central Government in this regard. He flayed Naidu for selling essential commodities at higher price than market price in Heritage company.

The MLA said Naidu is not able to digest I-T Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) giving clean chit to Jagati Publications in regard to investments and trying to conspire against the state government by all means.