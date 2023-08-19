Vijayawada: YSRCP leader Yarlagadda Venkata Rao quits party, likely to join TDP

Vijayawada : Gannavaram YSRCP leader Yarlagadda Venkata Rao announced his decision to leave the party and join TDP. Addressing his followers at Gannavaram on Friday, Venkata Rao said that the YSRCP had failed to recognise his services for the past four years. Vexed with the attitude of party leadership, he decided to quit the party. At the same time, he appealed to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to allot him Gannavaram ticket. “If TDP allots me Gannavaram ticket, I will win the elections and enter Assembly,” he said.

Venkata Rao, who contested on YSRCP ticket in the 2019 elections unsuccessfully, said that he worked hard for strengthening the party in Gannavaram Assembly constituency and made success Gadapa Gadapaku programme. He said that the party had failed to do justice to him or his followers. “When I asked the YSRCP leadership for party ticket, they are showing a negligent attitude,” he said.

He expressed surprise over YSRCP ignoring him though he was the party candidate in Gannavaram in the previous elections. He said that the YSRCP has not recognized his services due to which he has to take the decision. “Though I was lost the election, I worked hard for the party and those who worked with me did not get any posts. Recently, I met party leadership and sought the ticket. They did not seem interested. Sajjala Ramakrishna Redddy wanted me to take part in Gadapa Gadapaku programme and he seemed to say that I could either stay or leave the party,” he said.

It may be noted that there has been intense rivalry between Venkata Rao and the current MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi who defected to the ruling party after winning elections on TDP ticket.

Meanwhile, reacting to the decision of Venkata Rao to quit the YSRCP, party general secretary Ramakrishna Reddy said that anyone has freedom and Venkata Rao appears to have already taken the decision long ago. He said that there is no question of ignoring or humiliating anyone in the party and everyone should work hard for strengthening the party. He said Venkata Rao should have discussed his issues within the party and there is no need to announce his decisions in public forum.

He made it clear that there will be recognition for anyone who works for the party.