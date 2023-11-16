Vijayawada: YSRCP resumes Samajika Sadhikara yatras

Vijayawada : YSRCP resumed its Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatras under 2nd phase on Wednesday with three massive rallies at Hindupur in Sri Sathyasai district, Ponnur in Guntur district and Narsannapet in Srikakulam district. Party’s key leaders toured the three Assembly constituencies across the three zones, taking the message of social empowerment, justice and development brought by the party’s government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

After participating in a slew of events, the leaders addressed the massive public gathering in Hindupur. Lok Sabha MP Nandigama Suresh, Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah, ministers Usha Sricharan and Gummanur Jayaram, district president M Shankar Narayana, Deputy CM Amzath Basha, former MP Butta Renuka and Assembly In-charge Deepika showered praises on CM Jagan for his reformative leadership.

Speaking at the event, YSRCP district President and MLA Shankara Narayana lauded Chief Minister Jagan stating that he had actively involved BC, SC, ST, and minority communities in key positions of power, marking a historic era in governance.

While Deputy CM Amzath Basha expressed gratitude to CM Jagan, for empowering all socially and financially backward communities by giving them adequate respect, resources, and opportunities.

Minister Usha Sricharan credited the YSRCP government with providing “real self-respect for BCs” and urged voters to choose Jagan for “decentralising power across communities and castes.”

Contrasting how Balakrishna treated BCs in Hindupur and how CM Jagan did, she said, “To ensure that the BCs could thrive and live with self-respect in the state, it is imperative that Jagan Mohan Reddy returns as the Chief Minister. The choice is clear for people in Hindupur, either vote for TDP’s Balakrishna, known for suppressing voices and exploiting backwards or vote for Jagan, the leader who has brought welfare to our doorstep.”