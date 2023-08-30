Vijayawada: ZP Chairperson asks officials to conduct job melas

Vijayawada: Krishna district ZP Chairperson Uppala Harikha asked the officials concerned to create more awareness over the government welfare schemes among the public and suggested making public representatives participate in the government programmes.

She chaired the erstwhile Krishna district review meeting on various issues of the district at ZP Hall in Machilipatnam on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she asked the officials to conduct job melas to provide employment opportunities to the youth and to make aware of the PMEGP scheme.

Referring to the paddy procurement for Kharif, she insisted on taking necessary steps to make available the gunny bags at all Rythu Bharosa Kendrams. She directed them to take action to facilitate MSP to the farmers.

While discussing the Mahila Marts, the ZP chairperson directed the officials to set up more marts across the state. Already one Mahila mart was opened in Avanigadda and another would be opened in Pedana soon. During the meeting, the Chairperson was told about the loan facilities to the beneficiaries of housing.

KDCC Bank was ready to sanction Rs 2 lakh loan to the beneficiaries. While responding to it, the Chairperson appealed to the beneficiaries to take these loans and asked authorities to bring awareness among the public over these loan facilities. Nuziveedu Sub-Collector Adarsh Rajendra, ZP CEO Jyothi Basu and ZPTCs participated.