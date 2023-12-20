Live
- A day after INDIA bloc meeting, Mehbooba Mufti meets Sonia Gandhi
- Saving Big: Paytm's smart move with AI to spur profit surge
- Sanjivani scam: Delhi HC asks Union Minister to reply to Gehlot's plea in defamation case
- ‘Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended’: Congress on LS nod to 3 criminal law bills
- Delhi man kidnaps nephew, 'searches' for child along with police
- ED summons Lalu, Tejashwi for questioning in alleged land for job scam
- Zee, Sony to discuss extension of merger deadline
- 3 criminal Bills, Telecommunications Bills passed in Lok Sabha
- Awareness among students is a must about Organic food: Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy
- Diarrhoea outbreak: Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha to take central help
Just In
VMC School receives award from DROP
Highlights
MK Baig Vijayawada Municipal Corporation High School in Ajit Singh Nagar won the best school award from Development Responsible Outlook Plastic (DROP) organisation on Tuesday.
Vijayawada: MK Baig Vijayawada Municipal Corporation High School in Ajit Singh Nagar won the best school award from Development Responsible Outlook Plastic (DROP) organisation on Tuesday.
The award was presented for the efforts made by the VMC School to make it a plastic-free school and eradication of plastic.
The DROP presented the award in an awareness programme organised here on Tuesday.
Indian Pollution Control Association director Ashish Jain presented the award to school HM SM Imam Basha and congratulated the staff and the students.
Green initiative MD Appala Reddy, Senior associate director D Harish and others were present in the programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS