VMC School receives award from DROP

Vijayawada: MK Baig Vijayawada Municipal Corporation High School in Ajit Singh Nagar won the best school award from Development Responsible Outlook Plastic (DROP) organisation on Tuesday.

The award was presented for the efforts made by the VMC School to make it a plastic-free school and eradication of plastic.

The DROP presented the award in an awareness programme organised here on Tuesday.

Indian Pollution Control Association director Ashish Jain presented the award to school HM SM Imam Basha and congratulated the staff and the students.

Green initiative MD Appala Reddy, Senior associate director D Harish and others were present in the programme.