  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

VMC School receives award from DROP

Headmaster of MK Baig VMC School S Imam Basha receiving the award in Vijayawada on Tuesday
x

Headmaster of MK Baig VMC School S Imam Basha receiving the award in Vijayawada on Tuesday

Highlights

MK Baig Vijayawada Municipal Corporation High School in Ajit Singh Nagar won the best school award from Development Responsible Outlook Plastic (DROP) organisation on Tuesday.

Vijayawada: MK Baig Vijayawada Municipal Corporation High School in Ajit Singh Nagar won the best school award from Development Responsible Outlook Plastic (DROP) organisation on Tuesday.

The award was presented for the efforts made by the VMC School to make it a plastic-free school and eradication of plastic.

The DROP presented the award in an awareness programme organised here on Tuesday.

Indian Pollution Control Association director Ashish Jain presented the award to school HM SM Imam Basha and congratulated the staff and the students.

Green initiative MD Appala Reddy, Senior associate director D Harish and others were present in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X