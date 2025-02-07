Work in tandem with people: CM’s advice to ministers and officials

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed all ministers to maintain close engagement with the public and ensure the effective implementation of government schemes. Stressing the importance of the upcoming three months, the CM urged the ministers to work towards a decisive victory in the MLC elections, similar to their performance in the general elections.

Naidu announced the rollout of Talliki Vandanam and Matsyakara Bharosa schemes from April and sought feedback from ministers on their implementation and preparedness. Additionally, he instructed the officials to finalize the modalities for Annadata Sukhibhava, a scheme that provides farmers with an annual benefit of Rs 20,000. While the Central government contributes Rs 6,000, the state government will supplement it with Rs 14,000 to ensure its success.

Reaffirming his commitment to education, Naidu directed the officials to expedite the DSC process and fill vacant teacher positions before the next academic year.

The Chief Minister firmly stated that there would be no increase in power tariffs. Instead, he instructed the officials to enhance power sector management and reduce costs. He emphasized leveraging Central schemes like PM Suryaghar and PM Kusum to improve power supply and generate employment opportunities.

Naidu directed the ministers and officials to closely monitor ongoing investment projects and evaluate their employment potential. He also called for strict measures to eliminate bogus registrations.

The state Cabinet approved an increase in subsidies from 35% to 45% for BC, SC, and ST women entrepreneurs to encourage industrialization. Additionally, the logistics sector will receive a 45% subsidy, with a cap of Rs 75 lakh.

So far, 34 projects worth Rs 6,78,345 crore have materialized. They are expected to create 4.28 lakh jobs. The Cabinet also decided to supply power at Rs 1.50 per unit to small entrepreneurs and allocate 31.7 acres in Anakapalli’s Koduru village for ALEAP to benefit women entrepreneurs. It also resolved to clear pending dues of contractors under the Neeru-Chettu programme.

Naidu noted that while he had been lenient in evaluating ministerial performance since the alliance government took office, he will now introduce a regular performance index report. Ministers failing to meet expectations will face consequences. He cited recent file clearance records, commending NMD Farooq for exceptional performance, while ranking Labour Minister Vasamsetti Setti Subhas last. Another key Cabinet decision was to supply only fine rice for the mid-day meal scheme. Minister for HR Nara Lokesh requested Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar to ensure an adequate rice supply, to which Manohar assured full support.