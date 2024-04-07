Yerragondapalem: Jagan will be voted to power again, says Tatiparthi

Yerragondapalem (prakasam district) : People in the State are ready to vote for YSRCP and make YS Jagan Mohan Reddy the Chief Minister again, said YSRCP MLA candidate at Yerragondapalem, Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar, on Saturday. He participated in the ‘Mana Uriki Mana Chandrasekhar Anna’ campaign held at Maddalakatta, Masuraju Kunta, Chatlamada Agraharam, and Badveedu Cherlopalli villages in the Peddaraveedu mandal on Saturday and explained the welfare programmes introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP government.

Speaking at various places, Chandrasekhar said that it was only YS Jagan Mohan Reddy among the politicians in the country who had asked the people to vote for him if individual families benefitted from the welfare schemes introduced by him.



He alleged that the TDP was uttering lies and trying to come to power by creating differences between communities. He said that Naidu cannot realise the dream of becoming the Chief Minister again. People of the State are determined to vote for the YSRCP and elect Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister again for the second successive term.



He said that the response to his campaign from the people in Yerragondapalem was overwhelming and he promised to work hard to live up to the expectations of the local people.



YSRCP leaders Palireddy Krishnareddy, Duggempudi Venkat Reddy, ZPTC member Eruva Chalamareddy, MPP Bezawada Pedda Guravaiah, party leaders Eruva Venkateswara Reddy, Mula Satyam, Gumma Ankaiah, Mula Jagadish Reddy and others participated in the programme.

