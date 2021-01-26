Youth participation strengthens democracy: Collector Md Imtiaz

Vijayawada: Stating that youth play very important role in strengthening of democracy, Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz appealed to the youth to enrol their name in the voters list and exercise their franchise without fail in the elections.

Collector Imtiaz on Monday inaugurated the 11th National Voters Day celebration programme at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram auditorium. He released the wall posters on the importance of enrolling the names in the voters list and administered the pledge to the voters.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector said democracy provides opportunity to the voters to elect the leader of their choice. He said the democracy in India will be strengthened with the participation of youth. He said e-EPIC was released by the Election Commission to mark the 11th National Voters' Day. He said every year, the Election Commission brings some new reforms. The e-EPIC will be handed over to the new voters by the end of February 2021.

He appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise with wisdom and without any fear. He said the democracy would sustain when eligible voters cast their vote without fail. He said special arrangements are being made for the physically challenged for the voting at the polling centres.

He reminded Krishna district secured the best practices award in the previous elections.

Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha called upon the voters to cast their vote without fail. She said the voters should not be lured and use their vote in free and fair manner.

Joint Collector (welfare) K Mohan Kumar and others spoke on the occasion. Rangoli contest was organised to mark the Voters Day. Collector and Joint Collector praised the participants in the Rangoli. The officials felicitated senior citizens Venkanna, 80 to mark the occasion. Merit certificates were presented to the officers, who were selected as the best electoral registration officers.