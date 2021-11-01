YS Jagan and governor Biswabhushan Harichandan presents YSR Awards in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday presented the YSR Life Time Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards at the A-Convention Centre in Vijayawada. YS Vijayamma has also attended the awards ceremony. Speaking at the ceremony, the CM said that the awardees were selected solely based on services and opined that the awards were presented for arts and culture on a large scale and farmers, writers, journalists, frontline warriors were also selected for the awards.



The Chief Minister said that the YSR Awards will be presented on November 1 every year with an Rs. 10 lakh cash prize, a bronze statue, and a certificate for the Lifetime Achievement Award while the recipients of the Achievement Award will be presented with a bronze statue along with Rs. 5 lakh cash prize and a certificate.



Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan lauded YS Rajasekhara Reddy's works and said that although YSR has done medical work, he has done a great job in the agriculture and education fields. "YSR is one of the greatest figures in the history of the AP who is passionate about education and medicine; he knows the pulse of the poor and brought Aarogyasri for free treatment, which has won the hearts of the people," the governor said.



He said that the culture and traditions of the state are very unique and the state has topped in exports of agriculture, aqua and products. The governor congratulated the recipients of the YSR awards.