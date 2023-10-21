YS Jagan pays tribute to Police Martyrs on police commemoration day

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy on Saturday paid tribute to the police Martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the country as part of their duties. He participated in the police commemoration day held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on Saturday morning.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Police personnel are warriors who never shows their back and sacrifices their life for the people and assured of government support to the police.

He said that police should be alert in the performance of duty and should maintain peace and security. Recalling the Angallu violence incident stating that 40 police personnel were injured and a policeman lost an eye, YS Jagan advised the police to be strict in the case of anti-social elements.

The Chief Minister said that the government is giving great importance to the welfare of police in the state by giving high priority to medical and health. He said that the treatment is being provided through 283 hospitals identified in AP as well as Hyderabad.

