YSRCP govt ruined all irrigation projects: Chandrababu Naidu

Ongole: The YSRCP government has destructed irrigation projects, which resulted in a decrease of eight lakh metric tonn paddy production in the State, alleged TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He assured that after coming to power, the TDP government will ensure sufficient water for crops in every acre in the district.

He visited Gundlakamma project in Prakasam district on Sunday as part of the ‘War Siren on the Destruction of Irrigation Projects’ programme.

Speaking at a public meeting at Gundlakamma Project, Chandrababu Naidu said though the State has many resources, they became obsolete after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister. He criticised that the CM had neglected irrigation projects and destructed Polavaram project along with others. He noted that if only Polavaram project was completed, Godavari water could have been brought to Krishna River and then to the right canal of Nagarjuna Sagar project so that Prakasam district can be saved from drought clutches. He reminded that the TDP government has spent Rs 68,000 crore on irrigation projects in five years, but the YSRCP government has spent only Rs 22,000 crore. If the government could have completed the projects and bought paddy from farmers, the cultivation could be increased, but due to the negligence of the government it is reduced by 5 lakh acres, and paddy production decreased by 8 lakh metric tonnes, he pointed out.

Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the local MLA is busy looting sand from Gundlakamma project area but has no time to reinstall the gate that got washed away during floods. He alleged that the MLA is threatening the granite industrialists for share and sending a share of it to the CM. He said that if the TDP would have been in power, they could have completed the paper and pulp industry so that the social forestry farmers could get a good price. He assured that after coming into power again, he will complete all irrigation projects and provide water to every acre in the district.

The TDP president said that he is not against police or volunteers, but he will question only when they are doing wrong. Criticising that the Chief Minister’s office is misusing technology, Naidu warned the public not to sign digitally anywhere, as they could lose their assets and money due to it. He advised the public to check their votes, as there are vote thieves, who could delete their votes if they suspect they won’t be voting for YSRCP.