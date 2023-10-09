YSRCP high level meeting: YS Jagan addresses, says with leaders begins in Vijayawada, YS Jagan arrives at venue

YSRCP's high level meeting with the party cadre right from village level to the state level leaders had begun a short while ago at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada under the auspices of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has welcomed all the attendees and said that he consider them as brothers and sister. The Chief Minister also extended the wishes to all the leaders who are not part of the meeting.

YS Jagan in his addressal said that they are working with responsibility to seve the people in a better way. "During lat four and half years I have served the people with dedication, and we have made significant achievements that will be remembered for a long time," YS Jagan said adding that the government has decision to have three capitals is aimed at protecting the self-respect of the people from all three regions.

He said that they have fulfilled all the promises and working towards interests of different social groups and regions. Through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), we have provided an impressive amount of Rs. 2.35 lakh crores to the people.





The YSRCP party has approved four programs to be carried out soon. The programs include Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha, Why AP Needs Jagan, Bus Yatra and Adudam Andhra respectively.

The arrangements for the as many 8000 delegates attending the YSRCP general meeting have been made to ensure their convenience. Full security measures have been taken by the police. Only those with pre-issued passes are permitted to enter the venue.

Meanwhile, a lunch has been organized for the delegates attending the meeting with delicious dishes including Non-vegetarian and Vegetarian. The lunch will have menu such as Chicken Biryani, Mutton Biryani, Chicken 65, Crab, Apollo Fish, Egg Fry, Prawn Curry, Bread Halwa, Curd Chutney, Sambar, Dal, Ice Cream, and Chilli. To facilitate the meal arrangements, counters have been set up.