10-km human chain to protect Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the Centre's decision of privatising Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), a longest human chain was formed from Aganampudi junction to Akkireddypalem here on Sunday.

Organised by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, the event saw over 10,000 employees of the plant, activists from various political party leaders and volunteers joining hands for the 10-km long human chain, raising slogans against the Union government and displaying placards.

Addressing the gathering near the steel plant arch, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana said the Centre made a wrong decision towards privatisation of the steel plant against the will of the locals, VSP employees, the state government and the political parties.



The MP urged the BJP government not to take the Ukku stir for granted and if they intensify the movement, the Union government would have to pay a heavy price.

Satyanarayana demanded that the Centre should withdraw its decision and keep the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the public sector.

Anakapalle MP BV Satyavathi said the YSRCP opposed the decision of 100 percent disinvestment of the VSP made by the Union government.

Speaking on the occasion, former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayanamurthy said the TDP would work with the YSRCP in the Ukku stir under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Former MLC MVS Sarma called people of the state and the political parties to unite against the Centre's decision.

Representatives of the committee, leaders of various political parties, including YSRCP, TDP and JSP, representatives of various trade unions, VSP employees and their family members, contract workers took part in the event.