350 gm gold chain donated to Simhachalam temple

Visakhapatnam: K Suryachandra Rao of Madhurawada Durga Nagar, Visakhapatnam donated a 350 gram gold chain to Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy here on Monday to temple executive officer S Srinivasa Murthy.

The gold appraiser of the temple, Samba Murthy, tested and weighed the ‘haaram’ and issued the receipt to the devotee.

As per the temple’s tradition, the priests performed special puja at sanctum sanctorum.

Temple assistant executive officer N Anand Kumar and chief priest G Srinivasacharyulu appreciated the donor and offered ‘prasad’ to him. Executive engineer D Srinivasa Raju, AEO Ramana Murthy, Naidu and temple staff were present.

Meanwhile, the hundi of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam temple netted an income of Rs1.97 crore in the past 33 days.

The hundi counting exercise was conducted on the temple premises. The devotees offered about 100 gram gold,

11 kg silver along with currency notes from different countries, including USA, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore, UAE, Saudi, Nepal, Qatar, Cambodia and Kuwait.

The counting process at Simhachalam was carried out under the supervision of the temple executive officer. Temple staff and volunteers participated in the counting exercise.