95% of Visakhapatnam Port Trust employees get vaccinated

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the special vaccination drive rolled out by the Central government for 18 years and above, Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) took up the vaccination programme.

In connection with this, 95 per cent of the VPT employees received the jab so far for the past three days.

The vaccination drive was rolled out under the able guidance of Chairman of VPT K Rama Mohana Rao.

Earlier, the frontline warriors were vaccinated in the month of February. Later the port trust ensured that the 45-year-old and above employees got vaccinated along with the retired employees and their family members, seafarers and others in a phased manner at various places, including DLB Hospital, Sports Complex, Chinamushidivada and Dispensary Branch, Murali Nagar Elementary School area.