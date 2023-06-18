Visakhapatnam: A goods train derailed in Boddavara yard in Kottavalasa-Kirandul line on Saturday.

In the incident, six wagons were derailed. The relief and rescue operations started at the site on war footing.

Under the supervision of Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, restoration work is in progress.

Accident relief trains from Koraput and Visakhapatnam reached the location. The DRM of Waltair along with senior officers visited the incident spot.

Due to the derailment, the train no 18514 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul night express leaving Visakhapatnam on Sunday is cancelled.

Kirandul- Visakhapatnam (18513) night express that left Kirandul on Sunday will run in a diverted route via Koraput, Rayagada, Vizianagaram to reach Visakhapatnam.

Kirandul- Visakhapatnam (18513) night express leaving Kirandul on Monday is cancelled.