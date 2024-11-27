AIRF, RSU continue to fight for employees’ benefits

Visakhapatnam: All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) national vice president and East Coast Railway Shramik Union (RSU) general secretary Pramod Kumar Patsahani said that only their union has the courage to fight for the workers’ rights.

Visiting Visakhapatnam to campaign for the union recognition ballot elections 2024, which is considered the most prestigious in the railways, here on Tuesday, he said that a solution to the workers’ problems is possible with AIRF and RSU.

Patsahani stated that the AIRF and RSU unions at the national level staged a number of agitations and achieved many demands for the benefit of the workers across the country. He briefed about the struggles the union fought over the past 20 years, including guaranteed pension.

Railway workers expressed confidence that the AIRF will win the elections to be held on December 4 and 5.

East Coast Railway Shramik Union divisional coordinator P Ramamohana Rao pointed out that Shramik Congress has not taken up any struggle to benefit the workers of the Indian Railways. Only the AIRF is fighting in an uncompromising manner with the management for the sake of the workers.

He expressed confidence that the railway workers, which form 70 per cent of youth, would support their union. He said that the Shramik Congress has become a union of retired employees. He appealed to the railway workers to attend the ‘Shramika Garjana’ organised in Marripalem on November 29 and make it a success.

During the programme, a wall poster was unveiled by the guests.

RSU zonal president PVJ Raju, secretary B Damodara Rao and other central leaders and secretaries participated in the conference.