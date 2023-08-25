AMRIT-2023 on self reliance in missile technology

Visakhapatnam : Focusing on the theme ‘Aatmanirbharta in Missile Repairs and Indigenisation Technologies (AMRIT-2023)’, a missile technology conclave-cum-symposium was organised by INS Kalinga at Samudrika Auditorium, Naval Base in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Inaugurated by Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, the event saw academia partners from Military Institute of Technology, Pune and National Research and Development Corporation (NRDC), who actively engaged in the discussions, drawing vital inputs for their work.

Y Srinivas Rao, DS, DGNS&M and GA Srinivasa Murthy, DS, Director DRDL, delivered a special address during the inaugural session. Papers were presented and technical talks were held by personnel from varied organisations leading to exchange of ideas.

The symposium received an overwhelming response from DRDO, PSUs, DPSUs, Indian Private Defence industries, MSMEs/ start-ups, representatives from the State government and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM). During the event, a host of exhibition stalls were set-up wherein DRDO labs, DPSUs and private defence firms showcased their expertise and capabilities in missile repairs and indigenisation.

The seminar provided and fostered a symbiotic environment for all stakeholders, including Indian public and private industries, DRDO Labs, academia and Indian Navy in line with the Government of India’s initiative - ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ mission. Going forward, it is envisaged to benefit Indian Navy, in particular, and Armed Forces in general to minimise dependence on foreign OEMs and strengthen the core competencies of the defence industry and steer the nation towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The exhibition stalls were also visited by naval personnel, subject matter experts, local firms, technical institutes and engineering colleges.