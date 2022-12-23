Andhra Pradesh: Airtel launches 5G services in Visakhapatnam

Bharti Airtel, the country's leading telecommunications service provider, has announced the launch of state-of-the-art 5G Plus services in Vizag from Thursday. Sivan Bhargava, CEO of Airtel AP, Telangana revealed that the company will make its 5G network available to the users in Visakhapatnam in a phased manner.



CEO Sivan explained that the high speed Airtel 5G Plus network will be available free of cost until the 5G network is fully developed. He said that users have been given an opportunity to get 5G services on a 5G phone with the existing 4G network SIM.

Currently, 5G services are available in Visakhapatnam including Dwarakanagar, Beach Road, Daba Gardens, Gajuwaka Junction, MVP Colony, Ramnagar, Thenneti Nagar, Maddilapalem, Poorna Market and Railway Station Road, Airtel said.