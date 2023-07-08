AP State ranking table tennis tourney inaugurated

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): AP State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2023 was inaugurated by AP Table Tennis Association vice-president and Head of Sri Prakash Educational Institutions Chitturi Vijaya Prakash and AP Table Tennis Association secretary P Vishwanath at Tyagaraja Narayanadasa Seva Samithi here on Friday.

Organising Committee chairman Viswanatham Bhaskararam said that participation in sports competitions will not disturb the studies in any way. Moreover, with increased concentration and good intelligence, they will excel in life, and progress in studies is possible, he said. He said that sports help to get relief from mental stress.

He reminded table tennis competitions had been organised earlier in Rajahmundry with the best standards at the national level and had brought a unique identity.

East Godavari district Table Tennis Association president JVV Appareddy, secretary VTV Subbar Rao, APTT treasurer Panduranga, organising committee members NS Phalguna, G Suresh, Srinivas, S Subrahmanyam, PVV Satyanarayana Rao, Jagannatham Venkata Reddy and others participated in the event.