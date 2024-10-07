AU to participate in Globeheal Conference

Visakhapatnam: In a significant move towards fostering international collaboration and expanding global outreach in the field of public health, Andhra University is participating in the upcoming Globeheal conference on public health scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 20-21, 2025.

The Registrar of Andhra University EN Dhanamjaya Rao held discussions with a delegation from The International Institute of Knowledge Management (TIIKM) in Sri Lanka through a virtual conference. The meeting focused on finalising the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) that will formalise the university’s involvement in the prestigious conference. The Globeheal Conference is a globally recognised event that brings together academicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to discuss pressing public health issues, share knowledge and foster collaboration.

During the video conference, Prof Dhanamjaya Rao emphasised the university’s commitment to advancing public health initiatives and its readiness to contribute to the discussions and research that will be shared at the conference.

“The Globeheal Conference presents a unique opportunity for our university to share its expertise in public health, especially in areas like community medicine, healthcare management, and disease prevention,” said Prof Rao.

The collaboration with TIIKM will not only enhance Andhra University’s visibility on the global stage but also open new doors to further academic partnerships, exchange programmes, and joint research projects with leading institutions across the world. The conference is expected to focus on key areas such as global health equity, digital health, pandemic preparedness and environmental health.

With the upcoming Globeheal Conference, the university aims to take a leadership role in global public health dialogue and contribute meaningfully to international efforts in improving healthcare outcomes. The MoA is likely to be signed in a few weeks, paving the way for a dynamic and impactful presence of Andhra University at the Globeheal Conference in 2025.