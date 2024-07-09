Bangla keen to strengthening bilateral trade with India

Visakhapatnam: S M Mostafa Kamal, joint secretary, ministry of shipping, Bangladesh and Sheikh Saleh Ahammed, deputy secretary, ministry of home affairs, Bangladesh, along with a 10-member delegation visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority on Monday.

The visit is part of Bangladesh’s efforts to explore EXIM (Export-Import) trade opportunities with India, positioning it as the third trading partner after Colombo and Singapore along India’s Eastern Coast. The delegation’s focus was on evaluating the commercial and technical viability of Eastern Ports to enhance trade benefits for both the countries.

With an aim to identify potential areas of collaboration and improvement to facilitate smooth trade operations between the two nations, several key issues were discussed in detail, including the ease of doing business, turn-round-time, customs clearance, port connectivity, transshipment, cruise passenger handling, congestion management, and dredging activities.

The visit marks a significant step towards strengthening bilateral trade relations between India and Bangladesh.

Both parties acknowledged the potential for increased collaboration and the importance of addressing logistical challenges to streamline trade operations. The delegation appreciated the insights shared by VPA and looked forward to future engagements that would foster a robust trading partnership.

VPA chairperson M Angamuthu provided an overview of the facilities and infrastructure available at the port, strategic initiatives taken up at Visakhapatnam Port through a comprehensive digital presentation. He assured the delegation of the VPA’s commitment towards supporting trade with Bangladesh in the coming years and highlighted the port’s capabilities in handling diverse cargo, its state-of-the-art mechanisation and green initiatives.

Mostafa Kamal stressed that Bangladesh is keen on extending all necessary inputs for EXIM trade, aiming to create a mutually beneficial relationship that enhances trade efficiency and economic growth for both the countries.

The platform focused on reaffirming the commitment from both sides to work towards enhancing trade and exploring new avenues for cooperation. The VPA chairperson assured the delegation of continued support and collaboration to facilitate trade growth and improve connectivity between the two nations.