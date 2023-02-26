Beach cleanup drive sees good participation

Visakhapatnam: A number of delegates from various countries are expected to visit Visakhapatnam in a few days and it is the responsibility of every individual to maintain the city clean, said District Collector A Mallikarjuna.

Taking part in the 10th beach clean activity 'sagara teera swachta,' a team of district officials, volunteers, NGO representatives, locals and students came forward to participate in the beach cleanup exercise organised on Sunday at Sagar Nagar beach.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector appreciated the participation of the employees, students and the volunteers for the coastal cleanup drive scheduled on Sunday. Students from educational institutions, including Visakha Valley School and DIET institution also participate in the drive

As a part of the programme, Mallikarjuna mentioned that tonnes of garbage were removed from the coastal region.

The district officials stressed on keeping the coasts clean as plastic waste is posing a large risk among people and marine species.

District Educational Officer L Chandrakala, Principal of Visakha Valley School Dr Eshwari Prabhakar and representatives of the DIET institution from Bheemli, among others participated.











