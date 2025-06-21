Live
Beach stretches brim with yoga enthusiasts
Visakhapatnam: The beach road that is frequented by walkers, tourists and visitors on weekends now brims with yoga enthusiasts as scores of them reach their designated compartments in time on Saturday.
With green carpets spread all along the 28-km stretch running from RK Beach to Bheemunipatnam, yoga enthusiasts came in droves to take part in the International Yoga Day celebration that witnesses the largest participation on June 21.
The 11th edition of the IYD is special in terms of not just highest number of participation but also the way it has been taken among the masses through a month-long 'Yogandhra-2025' campaign initiated by Andhra Pradesh government.
In Visakhapatnam, yoga practioners gear up for the biggest event that registered over 5 lakh participants.
From 4 am, the participants were seen heading towards the designated blocks and warming up for the main event.
At the main venue near Kalimata temple, the stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival.
Hours before the PM's arrival, students and artistes from various centres, associations and educational institutions presented cultural programmes. A festive atmosphere prevailed at RK Beach stretch as the event brought diverse communities on to a platform who contributed their part to the massive event which is set to break records.