Visakhapatnam: Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu flayed former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for ignoring the development of North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions.

He said the YSRCP government suggested 3 capitals to ensure development of all the regions of the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the Minister alleged that the TDP leaders were against Visakhapatnam becoming the executive capital.

He said that three capitals would pave way for a holistic development, especially to the backward region of North Andhra which has been neglected since long. While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is aiming at balanced development of all the three regions, the opposition is confined only to Amaravati and misleading the people in the name 'Amaravati Parirakshana' agitations, he said.

Further, Kannababu said Chandrababu Naidu hampered the State's interests for his personal motives and accepted the special package from the Centre. However, the Minister said, Naidu failed to submit revised estimates for Polavaram.

Unlike the TDP chief, the Minister said, the Chief Minister had promised to provide houses to 30 lakh poor families free of cost. The Chief Minister also brought many revolutionary changes in the governance by establishing village secretariats, prioritising farmer and women welfare, along with education and health sector, he added.