CM giving top priority to Vizag development: Mayor
Inaugurates development works executed at a cost of Rs 4.85 cr
Visakhapatnam: Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving hard and giving a lot of importance for the development of Visakhapatnam.
Initiating a host of development works, including CC roads, reconstruction and road widening at a cost of Rs 4.85 crore at the 48th ward in Zone-V here on Friday, the Mayor said that several works have already been completed in the 48th and 49th wards at a cost of Rs 198.96 lakh.
The Mayor recalled that the people’s representatives and Municipal Commissioner are working for the development of the wards that fall under the ambit of GVMC.
NREDCAP chairman and North constituency YSRCP in-charge KK Raju, corporator Allu Shankar Rao and other YSRCP leaders participated in the programme.