CM Jagan should resign for failure to supply adequate O2, vaccines: Atchannaidu

Visakhapatnam: TDP State president K Atchannaidu demanded resignation of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his failure in supplying adequate vaccines and oxygen to the patients in Covid hospitals in the State.

He questioned why the State government did not utilise the opportunity provided by the Centre to reserve vaccines at manufacturing companies between April 20 and 30.

The Chief Minister spent funds to secure political gains and got the commission but did not pay the advance for the vaccine, he alleged.

Atchannaidu pointed out that there have been reports that over 100 people died in different hospitals in the State due to lack of oxygen supply.

He expressed concern stating that AP tops the list when it comes to Covid vaccine wastage. He wondered if the Chief Minister was not placing fresh orders for procuring vaccine from Bharat Biotech as he would not receive any commission for it. He said the police were foisting false cases against people, especially against TDP leaders, for questioning the failures in the system and it was unfair on the part of the State government to act in such a manner.

The TDP leader demanded that the State government focus on vaccines and oxygen instead of filing cases against opposition party leaders.