Collector orders immediate action on Spandana petitions

Rajamahendravaram: Spandana programme was held at district, division and city levels here on Monday. In the district-level Spandana at the Collectorate, district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha received petitions and directed the officials to take prompt and proper action on the applications within the stipulated period without any delay or negligence.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat and DRO Narasimhulu also received applications. The Collector said that officials have received 100 applications related to various issues.

Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar said that the authorities should take special initiative with the aim of achieving a satisfactory solution to every application received during Spandana. He received requests from the public during Spandana programme held at the Municipal Corporation office. He said that 19 applications have been received.

City Planner GVSN Murthy, Superintendent Engineer G Pandu Ranga Rao and other officials participated.

RDO A Chaitra Varshini received petitions from the public in Spandana organised at the SubCcollector’s office. She said four applications were received. The officials were directed to look into the issues thoroughly and resolve them promptly.