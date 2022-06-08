Cordelia Cruise empress ship impresses travellers in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Cordelia Cruise Empress reaches the shores of Vizag on Wednesday morning.

Sailing with full occupancy, the cruise arrived at EQ1 berth in Visakhapatnam Port.

More than 1,900 travellers from Chennai alighted from the ship.

Port officials, tourism officials and travel operators, among others were present .

After reaching the port city, the travellers expressed their delight over the voyage that started from Chennai. Some of them broke into a dance, reaching the shores.

The ship will sail back to Chennai the same evening.