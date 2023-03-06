CRCIDF to set up Centre of Excellence in Cybersecurity

In a move to cover a broader spectrum of cybersecurity and crimes, digital forensics implications, the Centre for Research on Cyber Intelligence and Digital Forensics (CRCIDF) is set to invest Rs 15 crore in Andhra Pradesh for the next three years to facilitate IT services in Visakhapatnam.





In tune with this, the CRCIDF is keen on setting up a Centre of Excellence in Cybersecurity and Incident Responding (COE-CS & IR) in the state matching up with global standards and incorporating best practices. From the current employment that stands at 65, the endeavour is expected to create 50-plus new job opportunities by 2026 in the domain.





The Centre for Research on Cyber Intelligence and Digital Forensics is a research body that considers strategic approach to study gaps and challenges that emerge in government bodies, IT industry, including law enforcement agencies and develop advanced methods and tools to counter large-scale cyber threats. Constituted by industry specialists who possess decades of experience and expertise in cyber security, digital forensics, digital intelligence and incident response domain, its vision is to develop the efficiency and expertise of academia, focusing on enabling cyber security practices in IT/ ICT industry, defence forces, law enforcement agencies, and other government bodies to build home-grown cyber-crime and security technology platforms.





CRCIDF inked a pact with the Andhra Pradesh government and agreed on the importance of information technology (IT) and electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDM) ecosystem and skill development in Andhra Pradesh nurturing mutual cooperation. Taking government's focus into consideration, the organisation will support development of infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh with a centred focus on promotion of manufacturing and industrialisation, ushering in a favourable investment environment.





As a part of the endeavour, the CRCIDF will set up skill development and training centres in association with the state government along with its organisations such as Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), etc. After signing a memorandum of understanding at the Global Investors' Summit - 2023, the tone has been set to strengthen coordinated efforts to expand and enhance bilateral relationship in industrial development of Andhra Pradesh and take the sector way forward.











