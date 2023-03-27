CREDAI AP committee elected

Visakhapatnam: The Confederation of Real Estate Developer's Associations of India (CREDAI) has elected new executive committee at Fair Field Marriot Hotel in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Noted builder Alla Sivareddy has been elected as the chairman of CREDAI Andhra Pradesh chapter from 2023 to 2025.

YV Ramana Rao of Vijayawada was elected as CREDAI AP Chapter president,

B Srinivasa Rao of Visakhapatnam as secretary, K Subhash Chandra Bose, J Suresh

Kumar Reddy and GVST Rayudu as vice-presidents, K Ramesh Ankineedu and

V Bhima Sankara Rao as joint secretaries and P Rajsekhara Rao was elected as treasurer.

Sivareddy has been elected as the president of Guntur Builders Association for five times in a row, since the

association was formed in 1998.

Speaking on the occasion, Sivareddy assured that he would strive for the development of the CREDAI members and would work as link between the government and the builders.

He requested the government to identify builders' problems and to solve them.