Delhi road show turned out to be a grand success

Visakhapatnam: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath has claimed that the Delhi road show conducted by the state government seeking investments from industries has turned out to be a great success. Sharing details with the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, the minister said it was a prelude to the Global Investment Summit scheduled to be organised in the city on March 3 and 4.

Speaking about the summit further, the minister said ambassadors from various countries, industry representatives from 49 countries, members of ASSOCHAM, CII and NASSCOM will take part in the summit. "The representatives explained how Andhra Pradesh has developed over a period of time, important resources available here that will help in development of their industry," Amarnath said, adding that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy explained to the representatives who attended the meet in Delhi. Referring to the CM's announcement of making Visakhapatnam as capital of the state, Amarnath said as the 'king' of the state, the Chief Minister can rule from any place as the capital. If the Chief Minister says Visakhapatnam is the capital, it does not entertain any further debate. The state has the right to decide its capital city and it would not amount to contempt of court as projected by the Opposition parties," Amarnath made it clear. The minister termed TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh as pitiable and said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu left his son to the wind and did not even bother to attend his padayatra even on the day-one. About JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, Amarnath said he lacks leadership qualities.

Further, Amarnath stated that the state government is not concentrating on the industrial development in a single location in the state and is spread across regions, while 70 percent of the workforce comprises women in certain industries. "Of the 11 industrial corridors in the country, three are located in AP," the minister stated.

The state is projecting 13 sectors as suitable for investment in AP. Of them, PCPIR, pharma and tourism top the list. "The Chief Minister also explained the business potential readily available in Tirupati. He called for investments in the renewable energy sector. He called the global summits as the game changer for the state's future," the minister mentioned.