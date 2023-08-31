Digital property registrations face stiff opposition

Tirupati: In a bold move toward modernising administrative processes, the state government has launched a pilot project to digitise property registration procedures which aims at streamline bureaucracy and enhance citizen convenience. However, document writers who play a key role in preparing the documents for various purposes are opposing the move and launched a pen down protest for two days from Wednesday.

The initiative involves the digitisation of the property registration process, including document writing and registration for land transactions. The recently tested software marks a pivotal achievement in this venture, signalling progress toward a more integrated and efficient administrative system.

The government is working on revising relevant regulations to facilitate the full-scale implementation of this modernised system.

In the new system, based on the property-related information as input into the revenue department’s online platform, the document concerned will be automatically generated.

The process of payment is streamlined through e-stamping, ensuring a seamless registration experience. Further, registrar offices are now equipped to accept digital fingerprints and photographs while sub-registrars then review the online applications and provide authorisation. Importantly, the software permits a review and modification of draft documents before final submission, minimising errors and promoting compliance.

Despite such advantages, the document writers whose role will come down in the new system are vehemently opposing it. However, speaking to The Hans India, a document writer in Tirupati Mohan Dhanakoti said that they were not afraid of their livelihood because everyone relies on them only to prepare even online documents.

“Even software people also come to us to complete the procedure. That is not a big deal but the real problem is one can download as many documents as they want and use for mortgage purposes or for some other use. When there is only one original document such things will never happen”, he maintained.

Taking digital signatures involves some risks and uneducated people will face more problems in the digitisation process. It should not be an alternative to the physical document and physical signature. To create awareness among the people on this, the pen down strike was called for, Mohan Dhanakoti said. The document writers are urging the inspector general of the registration department to reconsider the full-scale implementation of the digital process.

However, officials are saying that the new system has key advantages like minimising human errors in document transcription and it eliminates the physical presence of people at registration offices. Real-time tracking of registration progress can also be done and people may access their documents remotely.