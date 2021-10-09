Disha app should reach out to every household: Collector Mallikarjuna

Visakhapatnam: Efforts should be made that every household should download Disha app across the district, Collector A Mallikarjuna has said.

At a virtual meeting held here on Friday with various department officials, the Collector underlined the need to implement Disha Act. "Already 70 lakh people across the state have downloaded the Disha app. And the target is to reach one crore," the Collector stated.

Mallikarjuna laid emphasis on creating awareness about using the app among women. He instructed the village and ward volunteers to do a door-to-do survey and ensure that the family members downloaded the app. For this to become a reality, the Collector said the third Friday and Saturday should be set aside for the survey.

Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam district B Krishna Rao underlined the need to intensify awareness drive on Disha app and its use so that every household has access to the app on their mobile phones. Also, the SP called for concerted efforts to bring down ganja cultivation in the Agency areas and their transportation to various places and sought support of the departments concerned to enforce the same.

Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy and officials from police, forest and excise departments took part in the digital conference.