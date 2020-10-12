District Collector Will Visit the Bandulu Panuko village of Vizag: Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Amaravati: Reacting on he pathetic conditions of G Madugula Mandal of Goduthuru panchayat, Bandulu Panuko village residents exposed by The Hans India in its columns on Monday with a story of "A hamlet cries for identity", the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the Government will send the Visakhapatnam District Collector to visit the village.

During an interaction with this correspondent on Monday at Panchayat Raj Guest House, Vijayawada, Peddireddy expressed shock and surprise to know the fact that all the residents at the Village did not have access to the basic recognition from the Government so far. The Hans India revealed that the residents did not have a Ration Card, Voter Identity Card, MGNREGA job card or any other form of government's identity cards.

When asked to send at least a government official to ensure that the poor villagers at the tiny hamlet would get the minimum benefits from the welfare schemes being implemented by the State and Central governments, he spontaniously said that he will ask the district collector to visit.