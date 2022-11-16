Elaborate menu to meet diverse food preferences of travellers

Visakhapatnam: For many, train journeys include elaborate preparation of meals at home as the menus offered onboard may not go down well, especially among fitness-conscious persons, patients and those diagnosed with diabetes. But not any longer as passengers can now make healthier food choices on the move as IRCTC will cater to an array of menu options, including festive, millet and infant-suitable food.



With an aim to cater to diverse passengers and provide them with plenty of options, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is tailoring its menus to include local and regional cuisines as well as portions suitable for diabetics, babies and fitness enthusiasts.

Following the United Nations General Assembly declaring 2023 as the 'International Year of Millets', the IRCTC is preparing to introduce a millet-based menu to increase its consumption among travellers.

The IRCTC has to get the menus, comprising standardised food items and beverages, approved by the Railway Board before introducing them to the passengers. The Railway Board made it clear stating that for prepaid trains in which catering charges have been included in the passenger fare, the menu will be decided by the IRCTC within the tariff already notified.

For mail, express trains, the menu of budget segment items like standard meals will be decided by the IRCTC within the fixed tariff notified. Menu and tariff of janta meals, however, remain unchanged. Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy mentioned that the customised menu of the IRCTC serves as a welcome move to improve catering services on trains and meet diverse preferences of a larger section of travellers. While the branded food products will be made available at MRP, IRCTC will also provide a-la-carte meals onboard. With assorted menu options in the offing, train travellers can now relish meals as per their preferences.