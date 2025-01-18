Live
- Maruti gears up for EV lineup
- Nara Lokesh pays tributes to former CM NTR on death anniversary
- RG Kar rape-murder case verdict today
- Fostering entrepreneurial leadership, academic excellence
- Police take up awareness campaign against honey trap
- ENC hosts winter study tour for IAS officers
- Two killed in collision of two buses in Suryapet
- Ruling alliance leaders break into celebration mode!
- Three killed in road accident in Kodumur
- MP urges for rethink on recent changes in LIC policies
Just In
ENC hosts winter study tour for IAS officers
Highlights
As many as 38 trainee IAS officers of 2024 batch from Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand visited Eastern Naval Command (ENC).
Visakhapatnam: As many as 38 trainee IAS officers of 2024 batch from Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand visited Eastern Naval Command (ENC).
They visited the command in two groups for about eight days as part of the winter study tour that extended for about a week.
The aim of the naval attachment was to provide the trainee IAS officers an overview of the na-val operations and also to acquaint them with roles and responsibilities of operational Com-mands of the Indian Navy.
The trainees were given an interactive presentation on the role and responsibility of the East-ern Naval Command.
Next Story