Fake cop, who extorted couple, nabbed

Visakhapatnam: Pendurthi (Visakhapatnam) police have arrested fake cops, who have been collecting money from lovers and couples.

Speaking at a media conference held here on Friday, CI KV Satish Kumar mentioned that fake police were collecting money through digital wallets from each couple and their demand ranged anywhere from Rs 2,000 to Rs 20,000.

After receiving complaints from victims against a fake cop, Pendurthi police launched investigation. Fake police allegedly threatening couples travelling along Adavivaram-Sontyam road, that a case will be registered against them and extorting money from them.

Following a complainant’s information, police identified the accused based on his bank account details and arrested him at Saripalli check post.

The CI said that the accused was identified as G Siva Prasad and earlier worked as Andhra Pradesh special police constable. He worked as a constable in 5th battalion and he was removed from service in 2019 due to bad conduct,

he informed.

Recently, the fake police collected Rs 5,000 from a couple under the jurisdiction of Pendurthi police station. The complainant was travelling with his relative.

Similar cases have been registered against Siva Prasad in different police stations. The CI informed that about 10 cases were filed against him.