Live
- YSRCP suspends MRC Reddy for anti-party activities
- YSRCP looks to have an edge in Madanapalle
- Can choronoworking be exactly what working moms are looking for?
- POLYCET admissions process begins tomorrow
- Sebi redefines mcap
- Only officials will face music if rules violated for Jagan, warns TDP
- Indian capital market reaches $5-trn milestone
- Residents get polluted water from panchayat taps
- Sanskrit inscriptions describe journey of Sage Agastya
- Temple witnesses heavy rush of devotees on last day
Just In
Former V-C laments abuse of ‘money power’ in polls
- Adikavi Nannaya University former V-C Mutyala Naidu says he has written a letter to PM suggesting measures to put an end to distortion public mandate in elections
- Points out that each candidate in Assembly constituency spent an average of Rs 50 cr cash in recent electiaons to influence voters
Visakhapatnam: Increase in cash transfer to voters and abuse of ‘money power’ in recent times left an impact on political process and fair elections, said former vice-chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University Murru Mutyalu Naidu.
Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene so that the PM could consider concrete measures to put an end to such systems during general elections in future.
He said that in the recent polls, an average of Rs 50 crore cash in each Assembly constituency was spent by the main political party candidates across Andhra Pradesh.
Despite the presence of election observers, police and other concerned election personnel working with an objective of conducting free and fair elections, he alleged that crores of rupees was transferred from one place to another and distributed door-to-door. The former V-C said in the letter that the income tax department machinery, Election Commission vigilance, revenue authorities and police should play a proactive role in curbing such activities.
Failure of these institutions not only paralyses the system during elections but also impacts democracy, he opined.
Through the letter, he appealed to the Prime Minister to initiate electoral reforms for clean elections, enabling common man to participate in the voting process, elect the government without getting Visakhapatnaminfluenced.