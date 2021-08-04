GITAM University invites applications for MBA program 2021 in various courses

GITAM University Visakhapatnam invites applications for the fifth phase of admissions into the MBA program. The Deemed to be University offered the courses such as General, Business Analytics, International Business and Health Care and Hospital Management. The last date for the application is slated on August 15 followed by GAT exam on August 17.

The results will be announced on August 19 and the counselling is scheduled on August 20 to August 22. The four phases have been conducted by the GITAM University and admissions were held and now inviting applications for fifth phase.

However, the exam is said to be conducted in remote mode by giving ID and password to take the exam. The details of the examination and admissions can be accessed by calling the whatsapp number 8880884000 or visit the website www.gat.gitam.edu.

GITAM University has 41 years academic excellence ranking in top 50 of Private Business schools. The university has an excellent record in placements.