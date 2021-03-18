Golagani Venkata Hari Kumari elected as Mayor of Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation

Visakhapatnam: Golagani Venkata Hari Kumari as Mayor and Jiyani Sridhar as Deputy Mayor have been elected at the special meeting led by the presiding officer and District Collector V Vinay Chand and Election Observer Praveen Kumar in Greater Visakha on Thursday.

They were given certificates at the swearing-in ceremony of the corporators. 98 Corporators from 98 wards across the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation took oath at the council hall.

The ceremony was attended by Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, MPs MVV Satyanarayana and B.V. Satyavathi, Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao and GVMC Commissioner S Nagalakshmi.