Graduates seat win boosts TDP morale in north Andhra

The thumping victory in graduates' constituency in North Andhra can be considered as big boost for TDP as the cadres have been in hibernation in the past four years with the failures in local body election. The victory ignited the confidence among TDP cadres to take active part in party programmes. The TDP faced huge defeat in 2019 general elections winning only six Assembly seats out of 34 in the three north Andhra districts.





More than 90 per cent of local bodies were bagged by YSRCP and after that the TDP has been struggling for existence and protect its cadres as the MLAs like Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar of Visakha South constituency have defected to YSRCP. Another senior leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu has been targeted by the government and he is also struggling to protect himself from cases. MLA Ganta Srinivas has been maintaining distance with the high command. All these developments weakened the party in the region.





But V Chiranjeevi Rao, an economics professor fortunately came forward to contest as MLC from north Andhra graduates constituency and was supported by people. Rao has vast contacts with educated youth and he could execute his plan to gain the support from several areas of the three districts. Even the leaders like Ganta Srinivas worked hard and put in their efforts to get votes for him.





Chiranjeevi Rao has won with good majority and the victory has lifted the spirits of TDP supporters. K Nagarjuna, president of Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency, said that the educated youth is vexed with the government and they all have dealt a blow to the YSRCP by defeating its candidate. He said the same tendency will continue in coming elections too.