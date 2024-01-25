Guntur: Konathala Ramakrishna urges Pawan Kalyan to adopt Uttarandhra

Guntur : Former minister Konathala Ramakrishna met the JSP president Pawan Kalyan at the party office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday and requested him to adopt backward Uttarandhra for the development.

He said his agenda is the development of the state. He said democracy is collapsing in the state. He said, “I will work with Pawan Kalyan for the development of the state and discuss the need to protect the Vizag Steel Plant because it is national property.”

Interlinking of rivers, Godavari – Handri Neeva, Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi, separate railway zone for AP, improving medical facilities in agency areas, development of backward districts in Rayalaseema zone, party election manifesto were also discussed.

He said they will hold a public meeting in Anakapalli on February 2 or February 4 which will be addressed by Pawan Kalyan and expressed confidence that development is possible with JSP. MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao’s resignation would have been accepted long ago. “I will follow in the footsteps of Pawan Kalyan for the development of AP. Ready to take up any responsibility to be entrusted by Pawan Kalyan,” he said. Replying to a question, he said Pawan Kalyan will decide from where he will contest in the ensuing elections.