Heartless Centre goes ahead on VSP sale

Visakhapatnam: Even as the Ukku agitation against the strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) reaches 456th day on Friday, it barely left any impact on the Union government.

With GAA Advisory LLP being finalised as the asset value of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the move towards privatising the plant went a step forward.

As a part of the asset valuation of the company, about 10 bidders submitted their bids towards the request for proposal as asset valuer for the strategic sale of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited. As a part of it, three were shortlisted and later GAA Advisory LLP was zeroed in. Despite a series of protests carried out by the trade union leaders and plant employees over the past 15 months, the Central government is not stepping back from its decision of strategic sale of the VSP.

Unless all the political parties come to a single platform to fight the privatisation of the plant, the trade union leaders feel that the Centre's decision could not be changed. "Along with the political leaders, efforts will be made to involve the public at a larger level for the Ukku stir in the coming days," says D Adi Narayana, chairman of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC).

Earlier, the Porata Committee brought certain demands to the fore, including the withdrawal of privatisation, allotment of captive mines to the plant and waiving interest on loans among others.

But, despite the demands raised, the Centre went ahead with the cancellation of Rabodih coal mines which were earlier allotted to Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited. The move clearly indicated that the Union government is keen on weakening the VSP financially and pushing it into losses. Following which, the operation of the blast furnace – III of the VSP came to a halt.

A few months before, a Transaction Advisory Committee and a Legal Advisory Committee were set up in Delhi for expediting the privatisation proposal and accelerating the process. "It is high time the political parties come together and stage a protest at a larger scale. Although, they have extended support to the Ukku stir at various stages, there is a need to take the agitation forward and ensure that the Centre withdraws the strategic sale of the VSP," opines J Ayodhya Ram, convener of the VUPPC.

By garnering support from various organisations, political parties and trade unions, the VUPPC members plan to intensify their agitation and draw the attention of the Centre in favour of the VSP to continue as PSU.