In a technology-driven age, teachers’ role remains irreplaceable

Visakhapatnam: AI makes deeper inroads into the education system and it will fundamentally change the current models of teaching and learning methods, explained GITAM President M Sribharat here on Sunday. Participating as chief guest in Andhra Pradesh Private-Unaided Schools Managements Association (APPUSMA) teacher enrichment programme, he observed that most advanced educational institutions in the world consider the importance of framing institution-wide AI policies to manage its rapid transformation but it is not so with broader school education in India, which is entrenched in traditional systems of teaching and evaluation.

The institution’s president mentioned that NEP 2020 seeks to ramp up digital classroom infrastructure by increasing the number of smart classrooms. He expressed hope that AI can be transformative for school education in India in multiple ways. “Despite an influx of technology, the role of teacher’s remains irreplaceable. Teachers will evolve into mentors and guides, helping students navigate the vast sea of information available online, teaching critical thinking skills, and instilling moral values,” he emphasised.

Further, the need to hone language skills to face future challenges was stressed. Andhra Pradesh Private-Unaided Schools Managements Association (APPUSMA) state chief mentor A Krishna Reddy, state Treasurer MV Rao briefed about the efforts made by APPUSMA. As a part of the programme, organisers arranged expert lectures on stress-free education.