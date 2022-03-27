Intelligence SP complains about land grabbing

Visakhapatnam: Superintendent of Police, Intelligence K Madhu said if an official of his stature could not protect his property from land grabbing, he wondered what will be the plight of the common people.

According to sources, the SP bought land at Bakkannapalem of Visakhapatnam in 2016. When he recently tried to build a compound wall at the site, a group of people reached the spot and stopped him from continuing with his plan, creating ruckus.

Meanwhile, the SP noticed that a road and a culvert were being built by encroaching a part of his site.The SP alleged that a builder-cum-politician from the city, who is constructing a huge venture next to his site, conveniently constructed a culvert and a road by violating the norms. The SP questioned how can the builder proceed with the construction without seeking permission from the site owner.

He wondered how the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation officials had accorded permission for the culvert to be built without consulting the site owner.Madhu opined that if the builder's venture required a part of the land for the road construction, he should have consulted with the SP before going ahead with the proposal.

It may be recalled that a few days back, the builder filed a defamation case to the tune of Rs1 crore against a social activist A Parvathi as shelodged a complaint with the Madhurawada ACP that the builder had reportedly encroached government land at Yendada and accused him of land grabbing. However, the builder denied such allegation terming it as baseless and that he has all the documents to produce anytime for clarification.