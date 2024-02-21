IT Minister sends ‘mudda pappu’ to Lokesh as a return gift

Visakhapatnam: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath dared TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh that he will give up politics even if a cent of land at Vissannapeta was in his name.

Condemning the remarks made by the TDP national general secretary during his ‘Sankharavam’ campaign held in Anakapalli, the minister said that he is not involved in any ‘illegal activities’ as projected by the TDP.

Amarnath wondered what Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan achieved by visiting Vissannapeta earlier.

Responding to Lokesh’s ‘egg award’ announced for the minister, Amarnath retorted by offering a return gift of a pot of cooked dal (mudda pappu) to Lokesh.

Further, he said that it is ironic that father and son who left North Andhra undeveloped are now criticising the ruling party.

Like Lokesh, Amarnath stated that he is not a back door politician. “After becoming a minister, he was nominated as an MLC.

Later, he contested as an MLA and lost,” the minister pointed out.

He said that Lokesh is staying in a palace built with looted money and he does not know the struggles of the poor.

The IT Minister advised the TDP leaders to know about the development happening in Anakapalli district. It was only YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government that developed the region and people of Andhra Pradesh know about it.

Amarnath informed that when Lokesh was the IT minister, IT exports were Rs 900 crore in the state, but after the YSRCP came to power, IT exports touched Rs 2,500 crore.

The Industries Minister said the TDP has no right to blame the YSRCP government in any field as the Telugu Desam failed in

all aspects.